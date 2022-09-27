Gainesville police officers save man from burning vehicle after crash on Newberry Road

Two Gainesville police officers rescue a man from a burning vehicle that crashed.

Two Gainesville police officers are being applauded for their heroic efforts over the weekend after saving a man from a burning vehicle.

The incident occurred around midnight Saturday at 3800 W. Newberry Road in Gainesville, between the Huntington Learning Center and Beque Holic Korean barbeque restaurant.

A man driving the vehicle appeared to have crashed into a bus stop waiting area when his vehicle caught fire.

GPD officers R. Angus and B. Mullins were dispatched to the area at approximately 11:50 p.m. when they found a man trapped in his car.

Body-camera footage shows Angus running toward the blaze with a fire extinguisher as Mullins attempts to pull the man out of the car. The damage to the vehicle prevented the driver and officers from opening the front doors.

The driver appears incapacitated, as officers pull him out of the car and drag him to safety. Other first responders arrived on the scene shortly after the body-cam footage cuts off to take the man to a local area hospital.

It was later determined that the driver was involved in another crash, where the driver may have hit another vehicle, department officials said in a statement.

"Thanks to the heroic and life-saving efforts by GPD Officer R. Angus and Officer B. Mullins the driver was transported to the hospital," the department's statement said. "The investigation regarding this incident is ongoing."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 2 Gainesville police officers save a man from a burning vehicle