Gainesville police respond to shooting in downtown parking garage, 1 dead

A shooting in one of Gainesville's downtown garages on Sunday left a man dead, city police reported Monday afternoon.

While on patrol, Gainesville police were notified by a neighbor of a shooting and bullet hole in their vehicles. The shooting occurred on Sunday around 2 a.m. in the garage, located at 105 S.W. 3rd St. between High Dive and Loosey's, GPD stated in a news release.

Officers began searching the garage for victims as calls about the shooting began to flow in. GPD located a man on the second floor with a gunshot wound.

A bystander was rendering aid to the victim in an attempt to help him before officers took over and EMS arrived the release states.

The victim was transported to UF Health Shands Hospital where he has pronounced dead shortly after. The victim's name is not being released at this time.

Investigators say they have learned a verbal altercation between two groups of people turned physical, which led to two people pulling out guns and firing. The man who was shot was in a physical altercation with another person, police said.

No arrests have been made yet, though GPD has conducted interviews.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact GPD Det. Russano at 352-393-7719 or RussanoDB@cityofgainesville.org. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stopper at: 352-377-4141 or www.alachuacrimestoppers.org.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville police respond to shooting in downtown that left 1 dead