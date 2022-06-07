Gainesville police responding to barricaded gunman who has fired multiple times at officers
Police say a man barricaded in a Gainesville home Tuesday has fired multiple times at officers.
Gainesville Police said the incident is happening on the 200 block of Mountainview Drive.
Police said that a man having a mental health crisis fired a rifle multiple times at officers.
An elderly woman was safely evacuated from the home.
Tactical teams are currently on the scene.
Police are attempting the deescalate the situation and are asking the public to avoid the area.