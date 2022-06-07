Gainesville police responding to barricaded gunman who has fired multiple times at officers

Police say a man barricaded in a Gainesville home Tuesday has fired multiple times at officers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gainesville Police said the incident is happening on the 200 block of Mountainview Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said that a man having a mental health crisis fired a rifle multiple times at officers.

An elderly woman was safely evacuated from the home.

Tactical teams are currently on the scene.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police are attempting the deescalate the situation and are asking the public to avoid the area.