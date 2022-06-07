Gainesville police responding to barricaded gunman who has fired multiple times at officers

Gainesville police responding to barricaded gunman who has fired multiple times at officers
WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Police say a man barricaded in a Gainesville home Tuesday has fired multiple times at officers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gainesville Police said the incident is happening on the 200 block of Mountainview Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said that a man having a mental health crisis fired a rifle multiple times at officers.

An elderly woman was safely evacuated from the home.

Tactical teams are currently on the scene.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police are attempting the deescalate the situation and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories