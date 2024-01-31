Gainesville police seek public's help identifying suspect in shooting near Depot Park

The Gainesville Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a shooting earlier this month.

Here's what we know:

When did the shooting happen?

Jan. 24 at around 7:30 a.m.

GPD is seeking help identifying this person suspected of a robbery and shooting on Jan. 24 near Depot Park.

Where did the shooting happen?

In the area of Depot Park.

Few details released

Police say a female dog walker was robbed at gun point and shot. The subject circled the area and approached her multiple times before the robbery occurred.

Anyone with information about this incident or recognizes the suspect, is asked to contact Detective Bernal at bernalvl@cityofgainesville.org or 352-393-7729. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 352-372-STOP or visiting https://www.stopcrime.tv/

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: GPD officers seek help identifying shooting suspect near Depot Park