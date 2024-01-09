Gainesville police seek public's help following fatal shooting on Southwest 20th Avenue

The Gainesville Police Department is seeking the public's help with a homicide investigation. Here's what we know:

When did the incident take place?

Tuesday at 1:13 a.m.

Where did the incident take place?

The Park Apartments, 3643 SW 20th Ave.

What happened?

According to a GPD social media post, officers were dispatched to The Park Apartments after residents reported gunshots and that one person appeared to have been shot.

Police located a male victim with "apparent gunshot wounds." Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue determined that the victim was dead.

The investigation is ongoing, and GPD is asking anyone with information to call Detective Williams at 352-393-7681. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Fatal shooting at The Park Apartments in Gainesville Florida