Gainesville police, sheriff's office discover 'chop shop' in Hawthorne

A stolen vehicle case ended in a bigger discovery for the Gainesville Police Department and Alachua County Sheriff's Office Thursday, as investigators found that several dismantled cars were being used in a "chop-shop" operation.

Officers arrested Hawthorne resident Humberto Toledo-Russias, 34, after investigations of stolen vehicles led them to his 5-acre lot with at least nine stolen vehicles. The departments determined the cars, mostly high-end Jeep and Dodge models, were dismantled and likely used to illegally sell parts, according to a GPD press release.

GPD began investigating Toledo-Russias following multiple reports of stolen cars from hotels around the corridor of Southwest 40th Boulevard and Archer Road in Gainesville. The thefts occurred as early as last year, with some cars from all across the state.

A survey of Toledo-Russias’ property, located on Southeast 171st Street in Hawthorne, revealed engines, frames and other car parts scattered across the front lawn, according to court records. GPD officers, as well as detectives and SWAT officers from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, obtained a warrant and searched Toledo-Russia’s property early Thursday morning, uncovering dismantled cars that the theft victims were able to identify as theirs.

Investigators found Toledo-Russias, his grandmother and his girlfriend, Gisele Soto, all were operating an illegal chop shop called Toledo Motorsports Inc. Several temporary license plates on numerous Jeep Wranglers across the property were registered in the business name.

Officers transported Toledo-Russias and his girlfriend, Soto, to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. Despite documents and blank key fobs mailed to her, Soto said she knew nothing of the stolen vehicles and chop shop. She wasn't arrested because she is 36 weeks pregnant and needed to look after her 7-year-old son, per the report.

Toledo-Russias is being held at the Alachua County Jail under charges of grand theft of more than $20,000 and less than $100,000, dealing stolen property and operating a chop shop. Soto faces no charges individually but is listed as a co-defendant in court records.

Officials from GPD, ACSO and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are still examining the scene and conducting a further investigation.

