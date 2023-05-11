Gainesville police: Suspect in custody after Tuesday night shooting off Williston Road

A 39-year-old Gainesville man has been arrested on a charge of attempted murder following a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Gainesville, according to the Gainesville Police Department. Here's what we know:

When did the shooting happen?

Gainesville police received a call on Tuesday at 8:48 p.m.

Where did the shooting take place?

Outside of the Chevron gas station at 1516 SE Fourth St.

Was anyone hurt?

Someone was shot multiple times and taken to UF Health Shands Hospital. The victim was listed in critical condition.

The investigation so far

GPD responded to the shooting after the victim was taken to Shands. Police located the crime scene and detectives and a forensic team responded.

Investigators identified Zakee Koon as a suspect. Police spotted Koon at about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 1900 SE Fourth St. Koon ran and barricaded himself inside an apartment, according to GPD.

SWAT and negotiation teams were activated. Koon was taken into custody about three hours later without incident.

Koon was booked on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a concealed weapon without a license, court records show.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Whitney Williams at 352-393-7681. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867, or online at stopcrime.tv

