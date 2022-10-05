Gainesville Police: 2 men charged with human trafficking at group home

Two men were charged with human trafficking at a group home on Tuesday after the victim was able to alert staff at the local library branch, court records show.

Charged in the case are Justin Terrel Hoyt, 25, of Newberry, and Kevarius Nyrtell King, 20, of Gainesville.

A report from the Gainesville Police Department states that the victim met both men after moving into a group home on Sept. 19 that partners with homeless shelters. The woman told police that both suspects have coerced her into "commercialized sexual activity" with dozens of men inside the residence over the past two weeks, while also forcing her to take drugs and drink alcohol.

The victim told police that the suspects would arrange meetings between her and other men at the home where she was staying and that the men would receive money in exchange for her performing the sex acts. She said Hoyt and King would take photos and videos on their cellphones of the sex acts.

The police report also stated that the sex acts would often make her vomit in disgust and that she was in fear of contracting a sexually transmitted disease. The men would yell at the victim if she refused to perform the acts and if she ate too much, according to the report.

It was "basically like they own me," she told the police.

On Oct. 2, the woman said one of the men shoved his fingers in her mouth to force her to take the drug commonly referred to as "molly," while performing sex acts on a man. She also drank brandy from a bottle given to her by the suspects.

She said that after she was forced to take the drugs, she had a seizure and was unconscious for several hours.

The victim was later taken by the suspects to a local library branch at 3020 SW 75h St., where she was able to alert staff that she was the victim of human trafficking and to call law enforcement.

A search warrant for the resident revealed mail/receipts in the suspects' names, condoms and an empty bottle of brandy.

While on the scene for the warrant, the suspects were seen driving by in a dark blue Hyundai. Both men were found and placed under arrest at the Gate Station at 3001 NW 13th St. in Gainesville.

Both men were in possession of phones matching the description given by the victim as the ones used to record the sex acts, according to the police report.

Both Hoyt and King were suspects in a previous incident of human trafficking at the same address six months ago, police said. Both admitted to prostitution occurring at the residence, according to GPD.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: GPD: Two men charged with human trafficking at group home