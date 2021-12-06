Gainesville racial justice group issues demands in death of baby at Alachua County jail

The Gainesville chapter of the Dream Defenders, a group dedicated to racial justice, is giving the Alachua County Sheriff's Office 12 days to respond a list of demands following the death of a baby in the local jail.

This comes after a statement was released by Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr., who stated that there was no misconduct or that there were "no findings of law or policy violations" in regard to the death of Erica Thompson's baby Ava.

Thompson was arrested on a violation of probation charge on Aug. 9. She was pregnant when she was brought into the jail, and later delivered her baby at 10:54 p.m., three months early. Shortly after the birth, the baby went into cardiac arrest and later died at UF Health Shands Hospital.

Following the death of her child, Thompson went on Facebook and livestreamed her outrage at the ASO.

Kiara Laurent, with Dream Defenders, answers questions from the media after delivering a statement of demands to Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson on Monday.

This sparked outrage in the community and led to a protest by multiple activist organizations seeking justice for Thompson and her baby.

The three members of the Dream Defenders led a small press conference on Monday outside of the Alachua County Jail, demanding:

An apology issued to Erica Thompson and her family;

The ASO release the full, uncut jail and infirmary videos relating to Thompson;

And that the Alachua County Jail ends its contract with Corizon Health.

As Jada Davis, the transformative justice co-lead for the Dream Defenders, spoke about the tragedy, Jada shook and wiped the tears from their eyes.

"I'm heartbroken that this happened to begin with, but also that we're now dealing with this in December, months after it has happened. Those months that Ava should have been alive. She (Ava) should be multiple months old right now, but she's not with us. I'm disgusted," Davis said.

The Dream Defenders said if the ASO does not respond within the 12 days that they would mobilize the community.

An internal investigation was done by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office following the loss of Thompson's baby on Aug. 10. The investigation was done by Lead Inspector Brett Rhodenizer.

The report, obtained by the Gainesville Sun through a public records request, shows statements were given by 17 law enforcement staff members, seven health officials from Corizon Health Inc., four members from Alachua County Fire Rescue, three members from the Gainesville Fire Department, and two additional witnesses.

There also were medical records from North Florida Regional Medical Center and UF Health. Medical records were excluded from the report due to privacy laws.

On the day of the Aug. 9 arrest, Alachua County warrant investigators found Thompson inside a closet at 3514 NW 50th Ave in Gainesville. The officer said when he found her he didn't assess her as being pregnant or or needing medical attention.

The warrant investigator on the scene said that it was a routine arrest. There was an elderly woman — who is believed to be Dorothy Thompson, Thompson's grandmother — who alerted officials to the fact that Thompson was pregnant.

At 9:48 a.m. Thompson was logged into the system and told Deputy Akeya Lawson that she was having contractions. Thompson was taken to McKenzie Santos, a licensed practical nurse, who checked her vital signs at 10:01 a.m.

An interview was conducted with Santos on Aug. 24 where she gave an account of her interaction with Thompson.

Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson says no policies were violated in regard to the treatment of Erica Thompson or her baby Ava.

Santos stated in the report that Thompson she didn't appear to be in any "medical distress."

The report said Thompson had just discovered she was pregnant earlier that day after a trip to North Florida Regional Medical Center at 1:59 a.m.

However, Zoe Edwards, a registered nurse with Corizon Health, entered in their data that Thompson was at UF Health because that's what Santos had told her.

The document states that from 8:53 p.m. to 10:20 p.m. Thompson had increased pain and discomfort.

The ambulance to transport Thompson to the hospital didn't arrive until 10:58 p.m. Ava was pronounced dead following the arrival at the hospital.

Legal battle will continue

The case of Thompson and her baby has gained national attention. Thompson is being represented by a team of attorneys from Natalie Jackson, Antonio Romanucci and Ben Crump, who worked on the cases of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Andre Hill and Trayvon Martin.

In response to the press conference and the statement that was released by the ASO, Jackson said the lack of accountability is not surprising.

"In this case there was no caregiving to an expectant mother and it was very foreseeable, in the case of Erica and her child that this was not going to turn out well, unless she got hospital care, which she did not get. When we talk about the medical care given to Black women and the treatment in the criminal justice system, of people of color, the lack of accountability is stunning, but not surprising," Jackson said.

Jackson said that they can't bring Thompson's child back, but the attorneys can push back so it doesn't happen again.

Jackson said the legal team is currently preparing litigation.

"We will defend this. This should have never happened and the callousness and the disregard of the statement and total lack of accountability...it's something that we will defend and we will work to ensure happens," Jackson said.

Ava's Law and the Tammy Jackson Act

State Sen. Shevrin Jones has sponsored a bill called Ava's Law that states every woman who is arrested and not released on bond within 72 hours be given a pregnancy test within that timeframe on her request.

The sentencing judge would also allow a pregnant woman to defer her sentencing until her child was born.

Thompson and her supporters also argue that by neglecting to take Thompson to the hospital, the Sheriff's Office violated the Tammy Jackson Act.

The act went into affect July 1, 2020, and ensures that pregnant women receive proper medical care and taken to a medical facility.

