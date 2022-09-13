Gainesville real estate broker booked on charges for threatening to harm elected leaders

A local real estate broker was arrested Monday after threatening members of the Gainesville City Commission via Facebook and in an email, according to court records.

Terry Martin-Back, 67, was booked in the Alachua County Jail the same day his warrant was issued. He is charged with making written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

On Sept. 9, Martin-Back wrote his first message to commissioners on Facebook.

"I'm about to lose control of my PTSD with the City of Gainesville elected Commissioners," he wrote. "When I see them in public, I don't think I will be able to control my actions... You have a choice... stop me or join in"

Some appeared to support his message, with commenters saying "I got your back" and "All I gotta say is they best watch out."

Martin-Back indicated in his thread that he also sent elected leaders a follow-up email saying he may "pull them out of an establishment and beat their ass if they vote for inclusionary zoning."

"I hope I'm first in line and my combat emotional stress kicks in and I can take [it] all out on your face!!" the email said.

In August, the commission voted 4-3 to remove single-family zoning citywide. The exclusionary zoning vote is different from the “inclusionary” move Martin-Back referenced. The mayor has signaled he intends to move forward with the zoning plan despite a warning from the state's Department of Economic Opportunity.

The messages were sent to law enforcement by a city commissioner, to which Martin-Back appeared to reference on his thread.

”For the person who screen shot and sent forward... two words, one finger,” he wrote.

GPD makes contact with suspect

Police made contact with Martin-Back, a combat Army veteran, at his northwest Gainesville home Monday, where he told officers that he would be personally affected by the zoning change due to his job.

When police asked about his email, Martin-Back doubled down on his message several times during the interaction, saying he didn't plan to harm anyone while they were in office, only after their terms were over.

He told police that he hoped "somebody drags (the commissioners) out and kicks their butts," according to the arrest report.

"I said as soon as the election is over I hope that someone in this community comes out afterward, because I know if I go after someone right now it's a felony," he said, according to the report. "But once they are a public citizen, I can get in their face …”

Asked again if he intended to harm any of the commissioners, police said Martin-Back replied with "Not tonight I'm not."

Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos said Martin-Back's messaging is a "threat to democracy," adding that it feeds into the "incredible amount of disinformation" revolving around the city's exclusionary zoning vote.

"This is what our politics have come to, MAGA Republicans and the DeSantis administration trying to stop the city from passing laws that allow more people to live in our city and make it more affordable," he said.

Martin-Back's bond was set at $75,000. A judge restricted him from having any contact with city commissioners and from owning any weapons or firearms.

