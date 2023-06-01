This Gainesville resident was named to senior position within the GBI

Jun. 1—A Gainesville resident has been appointed to a senior position within the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime information division.

Melissa Casto-Mefferd has been named assistant deputy director of the GBI's Georgia Crime Information Center, the agency announced Thursday.

Casto-Mefferd's law enforcement career spans 26 years, including 15 years at the FBI. She has been working for the GBI since 2011.

She has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Wesleyan College and a master's in public safety administration from Columbus State University.

Casto-Mefferd is from Buckhannon, West Virginia, and now lives in Gainesville.

The GBI has four divisions: the GCIC, the Crime Laboratory, the Investigative Division and the Legal Division.

The agency has over 900 employees and a budget of more than $147 million.

The GCIC was established by former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter via executive order in 1972 to create a statewide computerized criminal justice system.

"Prior to the creation of the GCIC, information about offenders and crime was limited to individual local agency records and the relatively small records base of the GBI's fingerprint identification bureau," according to the GBI's website.