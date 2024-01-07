The Gainesville Sun makes a difference: 2023 stories that had an impact

At the Gainesville Sun, we try to make a difference in our readers' lives. As 2024 begins, here's a look back at just some of the local stories and news items in 2023 that made an impact.

The local effects of Florida's immigration reform efforts

A new state law was hailed by some as a much needed reform of the state's immigration laws and practices. But critics worried about the new law's effects on vulnerable populations. In May, before the bill became law, the Sun took a look at what it would mean for the local community.

School district news

In a November story, the Sun examined whether a School Board meeting was held in a way inconsistent with the letter and spirit of Florida's open meetings law. We wrote several stories about Superintendent Shane Andrew's use of a Bible and biblical references during an executive leadership meeting when discussing his employment with the district, and several more about the controversial Club G.A.I.N at Gainesville High School and the district's handling of a complaint about the club.

Coming soon: New food hall to feature an 'eclectic fusion of tastes' across from UF campus

Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority

We published many stories during the year about the creation of the authority and controversy about whether some of the appointed members met eligibility requirements.

Alachua County Sheriff's Office

We published many stories during the year about personnel issues plaguing the sheriff's office and significant staffing issues at the county jail.

University of Florida

Off-campus housing is an important part of any college town, and a new apartment complex is always noteworthy. But UFORA Gainesville made headlines for all the wrong reasons, as students complained that it opened much later than expected.

The Sun reported that several members of UF President Ben Sasse’s leadership team have no plans to move to Alachua County, or even Florida.

Restaurant inspections

Each week, the Sun publishes an online review of the most recent state restaurant inspections and provides a link to a state database that provides more information. With this information, our readers can make the best decisions about where to eat.

