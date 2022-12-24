Gainesville teen charged with rape, child molestation

Dec. 23—A 17-year-old from Gainesville has been charged with rape and child molestation after the girl reported it to a counselor, according to authorities.

Jason Carter Berry was arrested Thursday, Dec. 22 in White County. He was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said both charges relate to the same girl, who was not identified beyond being under the age of 16.

The Sheriff's Office said Berry raped the girl at her residence on Aug. 27. Authorities said the two knew one another before the incident.

"Deputies were notified of the incident by a counselor on Sept. 9, after the victim disclosed the crimes," Sheriff's Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an email.

Investigators obtained warrants for Berry on Thursday and arrested him later that day on Tommy Cowart Road in White County.

The Sheriff's Office did not provide any further information on the case.