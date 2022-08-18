Gainesville teenager charged in chase that ended in Home Depot parking lot

Aug. 17—A 16-year-old from Gainesville was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer after ramming a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe Aug. 11 into an Oakwood Police car in a Home Depot parking lot, police said.

Police did not identify the 16-year-old.

A passenger was also arrested. Oakwood Police Sgt. Chris Campbell said he was not charged after interviewing him.

Campbell said the 16-year-old driver was also charged with reckless driving, felony fleeing and eluding a police officer, felony theft by receiving stolen property, failure to maintain lane, speeding, too fast for conditions, disobeying a traffic control device, improper passing and failure to signal lane change.

Authorities issued a lookout Aug. 11 for a white Chevrolet Tahoe reported stolen out of Hall County.

Officers attempted to pull the Tahoe over in the Mundy Mill Road area, but the driver took off toward McEver Road, Oakwood Police said on its Facebook page.

The chase continued up McEver Road until it reached the Home Depot parking lot on Dawsonville Highway.

As the on-duty police supervisor ordered for the chase to stop because of the pedestrians in the area, the Tahoe rammed into an Oakwood Police car, police said.

No one was injured.

The Times sent follow-up questions to Campbell regarding the stolen car and the driver's identity, but those were not returned Wednesday, Aug. 17.