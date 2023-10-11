Gainesville woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run near Butler Plaza last month

A Gainesville woman was arrested this week on a number of charges related to a fatal hit-and-run crash near Butler Plaza several weeks earlier.

Jaileen Pagan, 26, was charged with two felony counts of vehicular manslaughter and failure to stop in a crash involving death, along with two misdemeanor counts for failure to register her vehicle and not possessing a valid driver’s license.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, Pagan drove into the parking lot behind Phoenix Nail Salon at 3300 Clark Butler Blvd., where he hit a pedestrian, according to the police report. Pagan then continued to speed away, failing to help the victim or report the crash, investigators found. Officers soon arrived on the scene, and the victim was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

At the time of the crash, Pagan was already evading police for separate charges.

Two witnesses say they saw Pagan commit retail theft at a local Walmart before getting into the driver’s seat of a 2010 light green Hyundai Sonata, according to the arrest report. Afterward, the car was trailed by an officer who attempted to pull her over, but Pagan failed to stop and eluded police.

On Sept. 19, the man who sold Pagan the vehicle identified her out of a photo lineup. She was located the next day. Pagan admitted to police that she stole from Walmart and bought the vehicle but claims she exited the car before the hit-and-run crash occurred, the report said.

The car was located on Sept. 30, and a search warrant was executed, leading police to find Pagan’s birth certificate and other personal items.

Prior to the theft and deadly hit-and-run, Pagan was already being sought for a failure to appear.

In June, she was arrested after firing a handgun at two people and pulling one's hair during an argument, according to another police report. Police say Pagan attempted to pull one of the victims into the car before going for her gun. After the two victims fled, police located Pagan and searched her. They found what she told police was a broken Xanax pill and a small white rock of heroin or fentanyl, the report said.

She was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of simple battery. She has also been charged with stalking and larceny, both this year, court records show.

Pagan is currently in custody at the Alachua County Jail awaiting trial for the assault and hit-and-run. No bond was set because of her failure to appear for another arrest earlier this year.

