Some of Gainesville's highest-paid employees receive pay bump

Gainesville's city commissioners on Thursday voted to increase the pay of two of its charter officers, while four others remained at their same rate of pay.

The increases in pay were based on annual evaluations given by the city's elected leaders and a pay study that compares similar jobs around the state.

The commission unanimously agreed to give City Auditor Ginger Barbie and Clerk Omichele Gainey a 2.5% bump in pay that was already budgeted for. The vote also included the removal of all six charter officers' car allowance, instead moving those funds into their base pay.

The Gainesville City Commission, from left to right, Desmon Duncan-Walker, Harvey Ward, Reina Saco, Mayor Lauren Poe, Adrian Hayes-Santos, David Arreola and Cynthia Chestnut, meets for the first time with new commissioner Cynthia Chestnut at City Hall in Gainesville, Feb. 17, 2022.

A secondary vote to give Gainey an additional 10% boost in pay was split at 4-2, with commissioners Adrian Hayes-Santos and Cynthia Chestnut in dissent. Desmon Duncan-Walker was absent from the meeting.

The two charter officers — employees who report directly to commissioners — were the only ones who received evaluations, as the four others hold interim titles. Those positions include the utility director for Gainesville Regional Utilities, city manager, city attorney and the office of equity and inclusion director.

Chestnut, who has only been in office for two months, abstained from giving charter officers evaluations but said she felt an additional 10% increase for an estimated $13,000 was inappropriate. Gainey's current salary nears $132,000.

The majority, however, ruled that Gainey was deserving of the extra funds given her additional responsibilities. While the increase isn't insignificant, Commissioner Reina Saco said it pales in comparison to what the city would have to cough up in the event the position became vacant.

Mayor Lauren Poe called the 10% increase "modest," adding that commissioners can't expect the rest of the city to bridge pay gaps if they don't lead by example.

"Pay equity starts with us at this dais," he said.

The city auditor's pay bump will increase her salary by about $4,000 to $171,000 annually.

Bigbie received a 4.89 out of 5 grade from commissioners. Gainey's performance was scored at 4.83.

Last year, each received a significant pay raise. Gainey went from $100,000 to $127,000, while Bigbie went up 9% to her current salary of $167,000.

