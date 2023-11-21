Gaithersburg family says teenage vandals are terrorizing them

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Gaithersburg family says teens are terrorizing them, and they want it to stop.

The latest incident was captured on surveillance video.

This family told FOX 5 they are concerned that what may have started as a prank a couple of weeks ago, has now escalated to something more serious.

Imagine you’re at home, fast asleep, and suddenly awakened by bangs, laughter, and shattered glass at your front door.

That’s what they say happened this past Saturday around midnight.

In Ring video shared with FOX 5, you can hear the three teens laughing; two of them, have their faces covered.

They're kicking and stabbing the front door with a stake from a yard light, and one person's face is exposed, all while he busts open a porch light.

The video shows the teens then running away, leaving the family who lives at the residence in fear and confusion.

A woman who lives in the house said the teens ran to a dark-colored car and sped off.

She filed a report with the Montgomery County Police Department, and officers are investigating.