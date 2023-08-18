Gala to benefit Judi's Place for Kids

Aug. 18—PAINTSVILLE — Judi's Place for Kids will have its annual gala — "Storybook" — on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Paintsville.

The theme is 1920s New Orleans — the backdrop of "The Princess and the Frog" — as there will be food, drinks and dancing.

Guest attire for the event is semi-formal or formal.

It will feature dishes inspired by the Cajun/Creole soul food of the bayou as well as Louisiana-inspired cocktails prepared by local eastern Kentucky distilleries and breweries: Pauley Hollow, 1620 Distilling and Broken Throne Brewing.

A silent auction will feature a slew of items.

Mark Breeding, an Ashland auctioneer, will host and conduct the live auction.

Proceeds from tickets, sponsorships and all sales will go toward Judi's Place for Kids' mission of providing hope and healing to victims of child abuse in eastern Kentucky. The non-profit organization was founded by former First Lady of Kentucky Judi Patton.

Contact kalen.richmond@ky.gov with any questions or for more information.