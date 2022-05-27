Galan Lithium Limited's (ASX:GLN) Profit Outlook

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Galan Lithium Limited acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral projects. With the latest financial year loss of AU$908k and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$2.1m, the AU$432m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Galan Lithium's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that Galan Lithium is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$800k in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 132%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Galan Lithium's upcoming projects, however, take into account that generally a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Galan Lithium has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

