Galan Lithium Limited's (ASX:GLN) Shift From Loss To Profit

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Galan Lithium Limited acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral projects. On 30 June 2022, the AU$353m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$5.1m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Galan Lithium's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Galan Lithium, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$489k in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 14% year-on-year, on average, which seems relatively fair. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Galan Lithium's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a double-digit growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Galan Lithium currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

