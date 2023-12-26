Galas, fireworks and stilt walkers: check out these Myrtle Beach area NYE celebrations

Christmas is over and that means New Year’s is dangerously close.

If you have not made plans yet, The Sun News has you covered. Check out these events on Dec. 31, listed from most to least expensive.

RipTydz New Year’s Eve Bash

Address: 1210 North Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach

Time: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Price: $75 for drink or food package, $145 for drink and food package

What is happening: The rooftop bar RipTydz will host an elaborate New Year’s Eve party, with fire breathers, stilt walkers and a four course buffet. Patrons can buy tickets for food, drink or both. Drinks included will be bottled beer, Barefoot wine and mid-shelf liquor. Patrons can buy tickets online.

Local Masquerade New Year

Address: 10880 Ocean Highway, Pawley’s Island

Time: 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Price $125 per ticket

What is happening: Local Eat Drink Celebrate will host a masquerade themed gala to benefit the Family Justice Center, a organization dedicated to helping victims of abuse. The ticket will include appetizers, a buffet dinner, open bar and live music. Call 843-314-0474 to buy tickets.

House of Blues New Year’s Eve dinner and dance

Address: 4640 Highway 17 South, North Myrtle Beach

Time: Seating starts at 7 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m.

Price: $105 in advance and $125 day of.

What is happening: The House of Blues is throwing a dinner and dance party, including a four course meal, champagne toast and live entertainment including Soultrii. You can buy tickets at the House of Blues box office or call (843) 272-3000.

The Crooked Hammock New Year’s Eve

Address: 4924 Highway 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, located at Barefoot Landing

Time: Starts at 8 p.m.

Price: $110 for a regular ticket, $50 for a designated driver ticket

What is happening: The Crooked Hammock is throwing a 21+ house party themed New Year’s Eve celebration. There will be buffet with appetizers, entrees and desserts, including seafood, meat and potatoes. Drink tickets are included with admission and there will be a new beer on tap, the Bourbon Barrel Aged S’more Cowbell. There will also be a DJ. Tickets are available online.

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Address: 101 Philip Gray Drive, Myrtle Beach

Time: 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Price: $90 for one lane of unlimited bowling with up to five people. Includes shoes, a pitcher of soda and party favors.

What is happening: Myrtle Beach Bowl will feature a deal on Glow-N-Bowl lanes for several people. There are also December drink specials available at the bar. For $10 extra, patrons can add a large one-topping pizza. Call 843-236-1020 or reserve a lane online.

Club 3001 The Biggest New Year’s Weekend Bash on the Beach

Address: 920 Lake Arrowhead Road, Myrtle Beach

Time: Doors open at 8 p.m.

Price: $35 in advance, $45 at the door

What is happening: Club 3001 is hosting a 21+ party with live music. The club has three rooms with different themes and will feature a different band for each room: The Extraordinaires, Thomas Road and The Time Clark Band. Club 3001 will also have live music at the same time on Friday and Saturday. There will also be a ball drop, a champagne toast and free party favors. You can purchase tickets online.

A Southern Times Square at The Market Commons

Address: 4017 Deville St., Myrtle Beach

Time: Starts at 9 p.m.

Price: Spend $25 at a business in The Market Commons

What is happening: The Myrtle Beach copycat of the New York City event will have a mirror ball drop, beer and wine garden, food and other activities. In order to get a ticket, you have to spend $25 at a retailer or restaurant in The Market Commons area and bring it to The Market Common Management office. Every $25 spent is eligible for a ticket.

LuLu’s Noon Year Celebration

Address: 4954 Highway 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, located at Barefoot Landing

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Price: Free

What is happening: LuLu’s is hosting a kid-friendly New Year’s party. There will be a beach ball drop at noon as well as live music, face painting and kid-friendly “fireworks.”

Fireworks

Address: Barefoot Landing, 4898 Highway 17 South, North Myrtle Beach and Broadway at the Beach, 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach

Time: 7 p.m. at Barefoot Landing, 8 p.m. at Broadway at the Beach

Price: Free

What is happening: These two shopping centers will set off fireworks to celebrate the new year.

Live music list organized by Myrtle Live

Address: all over the Myrtle Beach area

Time: Varies

Price: Varies

What is happening: Myrtle Live has put together a list of the bars hosting live music across the Myrtle Beach area. They organize it by area, time and genre of music. Choose your favorite bar and head over for live music.