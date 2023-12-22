New Galashiels museum could honour writer of Ally Bally Bee

Plans have been revealed to build a museum dedicated to the author of the children's rhyme Ally Bally Bee.

Robert Coltart wrote Coulter's Candy in the 19th Century to help sell his home-made confectionery.

A statue was unveiled in his honour in Galashiels four years ago and it is now hoped a museum could follow.

Local historian Graeme McIver said the song was "known around the world" but there was much more to be told about the man behind it.

Coltart was well-known in his native Galashiels and across the Borders in the late 19th Century for selling his boiled sweets at fairs and festivals.

He dressed in a variety of colourful clothes and sung his "much loved lullaby" to help advertise his products.

The popularity of the song was revived in the 1960s after Robin Hall and Jimmie Macgregor performed it on the Tonight programme.

MSP Christine Grahame and councillor Fay Sinclair have teamed up with Mr McIver to support the bid for a museum.

A potential location has been suggested at a disused council toilet block in the town.

Ms Grahame said the story of the author of what was perhaps the world's first advertising jingle had been "brought alive" by Mr McIver.

"I've long thought a small and humble museum dedicated to such an intriguing and mischievous man could be a welcome addition to the cultural offer in Galashiels," she said.

Ms Sinclair said she also believed Coltart deserved greater recognition.

"My dad sang Ally Bally Bee to me as a child and I sang it to my boys, but it wasn't until I moved to Galashiels that I learnt anything about the flamboyant character behind the lullaby," she said.

"We're still in the early stages, but I'm delighted to be working with Graeme and Christine to progress plans for a museum to tell more of Coltart's life in Victorian Galashiels, as well as how his ditty came to be sung around the world.

"I was really surprised to discover there's no headstone to mark Coltart's resting place in Eastlands Cemetery so that's something we'll be seeking public support to rectify early in the new year."

Mr McIver has spent 15 years researching the sweet salesman's life and said a museum in the town would be "fitting" to highlight his local roots.

Coulter's Candy chorus lyrics

Ally bally, ally bally bee,

Sittin' on yer mammy's knee,

Greetin' for a wee bawbee,

Tae buy mair Coulter's candy

The word bawbee in the lyrics refers to a halfpenny coin.