Galatoire’s Restaurant in New Orleans hosts annual Mardi Gras auction for charity

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — About 30 tables were up for grabs at this year’s Galatoire’s Mardi Gras table auction, with about 60 paddle holders and their guests competing to snag the reservations.

This annual auction, along with a Christmas table auction the restaurant also hosts, began in 2006.

The restaurant donates all of the funds collected to local charities through the Galatoire Foundation.

“We thought it was an opportunity for us to leverage the passion that our customers have for Galatoire’s and leverage that as an opportunity for the city that we all love,” said Galatoire’s Restaurant CEO Melvin Rodrigue.

In total, these two auctions have raised about $3.5 million for multiple charities and nonprofits across the city.

“It’s a really fun time. It’s an opportunity for us to give back to the community. That gives back so much to us. This year we partnered with Bayou District Foundation as well as NAMI, which is National Alliance for Mental Illness, the New Orleans chapter,” Rodrigue said.

Tables can get pretty pricey at these auctions, with the average seat costing about $1,000, according to Rodrigue.

However, the fight for them never falls short.

“It’s a circus, and it’s a fun circus. Yes, we do compete but it’s a friendly competition,” said guest Jerri Valene.

“It’s serious. Tonight is serious money. Like, it’s going to be crazy,” said guest Joycelyn Boudreaux.

But while some guests say the thrill of the bid is exciting, they also say it’s more exciting to remember the charitable side of the night.

“I mean, and it all goes to charity. That’s the amazing part about it. We’re having a good time. We know how to party, and it all goes to charity,” said guest Maryflynn Thomas.

