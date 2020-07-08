The Morning After: Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 event is set for August 5th

It may be July, but we’re already thinking about the back-to-school season, and for good reason: This fall semester will be an unprecedented one. The pandemic means many students won’t be going back to campus full time, ushering in new at-home learning routines for many college and university students. So our 2020 back-to-school guide may be a little different, but we’ve still filled it with product recommendations and buying advice.

Not only do we cover the basics, like the best laptops for school, but also things that are more important now than they were before, like study-from-home essentials and organization apps.

We’ve also included affordable gadgets under $50 that students will find useful as well as a list of student discounts from the likes of Apple, Amazon and Microsoft. The approaching semester may be intimidating for a host of reasons, but we hope we can lift some of the metaphorical weight off your shoulders with our recommendations and buying advice.

Samsung’s next Unpacked mobile event is set for August 5th

The invite seems to confirm a previously leaked new color.

On Tuesday night, the company announced it will hold Unpacked 2020 on August 5th at 10 AM ET, virtually, so expect confirmation — or not — of all the Galaxy Note 20 rumors then. You’ll be able to watch the livestream on Samsung’s website and likely also its Facebook page, based on the company’s past habits. The big question is what else might appear — maybe a new Galaxy Fold?

The best laptops to use for schoolwork and gaming

Why not both?

Gaming notebooks are lighter, more powerful and cheaper than ever before. They're particularly useful for students because their beefy hardware could be helpful for rendering video and doing any other school work that would make super-thin ultraportables sweat. Devindra Hardawar’s suggestions include the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, Dell G5 15 and a few others.

The best study-from-home essentials to keep you on track

No library? No problem.

Who knows how college study facilities will exist post-COVID. Regardless of whether you’re forced to take virtual classes or can attend in person, it’s still a good idea to have a proper home-study environment. We lay out some reasonably priced study-space upgrades for your dorm room or apartment, from stands to noise-canceling headphones.

