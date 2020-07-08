The Morning After: Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 event is set for August 5th

It may be July, but we’re already thinking about the back-to-school season, and for good reason: This fall semester will be an unprecedented one. The pandemic means many students won’t be going back to campus full time, ushering in new at-home learning routines for many college and university students. So our 2020 back-to-school guide may be a little different, but we’ve still filled it with product recommendations and buying advice.
Not only do we cover the basics, like the best laptops for school, but also things that are more important now than they were before, like study-from-home essentials and organization apps.
We’ve also included affordable gadgets under $50 that students will find useful as well as a list of student discounts from the likes of Apple, Amazon and Microsoft. The approaching semester may be intimidating for a host of reasons, but we hope we can lift some of the metaphorical weight off your shoulders with our recommendations and buying advice.
Samsung’s next Unpacked mobile event is set for August 5th
The invite seems to confirm a previously leaked new color.
On Tuesday night, the company announced it will hold Unpacked 2020 on August 5th at 10 AM ET, virtually, so expect confirmation — or not — of all the Galaxy Note 20 rumors then. You’ll be able to watch the livestream on Samsung’s website and likely also its Facebook page, based on the company’s past habits. The big question is what else might appear — maybe a new Galaxy Fold?
Continue reading.
The best laptops to use for schoolwork and gaming
Why not both?
Gaming notebooks are lighter, more powerful and cheaper than ever before. They're particularly useful for students because their beefy hardware could be helpful for rendering video and doing any other school work that would make super-thin ultraportables sweat. Devindra Hardawar’s suggestions include the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, Dell G5 15 and a few others.
Continue reading.
The best study-from-home essentials to keep you on track
No library? No problem.
Who knows how college study facilities will exist post-COVID. Regardless of whether you’re forced to take virtual classes or can attend in person, it’s still a good idea to have a proper home-study environment. We lay out some reasonably priced study-space upgrades for your dorm room or apartment, from stands to noise-canceling headphones.
Continue reading.
Sponsored Content by Stack Commerce
Save 60 percent on Cartoon Animator 4
Audi says its Q4 Sportback E-tron concept has a 'sexy back'
It'll go into production as an electric SUV Coupé in 2021.
Audi wants to give plenty of options to prospective buyers of its electric Q4 SUVs, so it has just unveiled the Q4 Sportback E-Tron concept — a “sexy back” coupé version of the Q4 E-Tron SUV it unveiled last year.
Continue reading.
OnePlus will reveal its latest smartphone in AR on July 21st
Its new, cheaper smartphone is almost here.
OnePlus is almost ready to stop the drip feed of info and properly reveal its latest lineup of more affordable smartphones. It will hold a virtual launch event for the OnePlus Nord line on July 21st at 10AM ET, combining a YouTube stream with augmented reality apps on both Android and iOS. These will also give you some virtual ‘hands-on’ time with the Nord phone.
The company is offering a second wave of pre-order places on Wednesday at 10AM CEST, with 900 devices available to European fans. The last batch of pre-orders starts at the same time a week later. Those who do plunk down £20 or €20 for a device they only really know the name of will score some OnePlus merch, too.
Continue reading.
But wait, there’s more...
’Stop Hate for Profit’ boycott leaders say meeting with Zuckerberg was 'a disappointment'
Nintendo Switch Online is adding 'Donkey Kong Country' this month
DOJ indicts 'fxmsp,' a Kazakh hacker who reportedly breached hundreds of companies
New H.266 VVC codec will cut 4K streaming data requirement in half
Amazon Prime Video finally offers user profiles worldwide
TikTok will pull out of Hong Kong because of China's new security law
Sega's Astro City Mini arcade cabinet comes with 36 games
Ubisoft is giving away 'Watch Dogs 2' on PC this weekend
Instagram rolls out pinned comments to everyone
'Halo 3' arrives on PC on July 14th