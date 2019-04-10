Galaxy Fold hands-on video hints that AT&T will sell Samsung’s first foldable phone

Samsung’s first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold is coming soon to various markets. Samsung confirmed as much weeks ago when it finally gave the handset a proper launch. Samsung then showed the Galaxy Fold to the world at Mobile World Congress, but nobody was actually allowed to touch it.

All you could do was look at the handset, placed behind a glass window, playing a Galaxy Fold presentation video on loop. But the phone’s launch is only getting closer, as hands-on clips have started popping up online. The most recent video seems to indicate that AT&T will soon launch the handset.





The Galaxy Fold will see a limited production run. Foldable phones aren’t as easy to make, and Samsung is expected to gauge the market before significantly increasing production. Samsung has made it clear, however, that it’ll make additional foldable handsets in the future. And with Huawei having unveiled the best looking first-gen foldable handset so far, Samsung will surely want to launch more foldable designs in the future.

The video below isn’t of the best quality, not to mention that it was shot in portrait mode on a phone. But you still get to see a working Galaxy Fold handset.

You’ll see both the tiny external display and the large main display in use, although the user handling the handset does little to show any features that would only available on a foldable device. We do get to see the phone seamlessly switching between the external and main display while a YouTube video is playing in picture-in-picture mode, but that’s about it. The Galaxy Fold will have a unique multitasking mode where you’ll be able to run up to three apps side by side, but that feature isn’t demoed here.

The person who recorded the clip made a point to show the AT&T app on the home screen, which seems to be an indication that AT&T will sell the handset in the near future. What’s also clear is that the display will crease at the hinge, and while that might not affect its functionality, you can’t unsee it. On the other hand, this is a first-gen foldable device, and Samsung will probably find ways to eliminate the crease in future phones.

