Galaxy Note 10 rumored to have the fastest battery charging tech of any Samsung phone

With each new Galaxy Note 10 rumor that pops up, it becomes increasingly clear that the phone won’t merely be a Galaxy S10 that adds a built-in stylus for convenience. The Galaxy Note 10 will have a brand new design, a series of leaks have suggested, and we already have renders of the product based on the most recent rumors. In addition to these design changes, a new leak tells us the Galaxy Note 10 might have one important upgrade that outshines every other Samsung phone, including the handsets in Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 series.

All Galaxy S10 4G versions support 15W wired and wireless fast charging, while the Galaxy S10 5G is the only one of the bunch that does 25W charging. That’s a lot faster than before, but it’s a feature found only on an expensive phone that’s not available in most markets. Also of note, Samsung’s rivals already offer faster battery charging on some of their recent flagships.

Charging speed is a significant upgrade for Note10. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 29, 2019





Noted Samsung insider Ice Universe says that “charging speed is a significant upgrade for Note 10,” without providing any specifics. Considering that 15W is the max speed for most S10 phones, 25W could also be regarded as a significant upgrade. After all, it would be better than anything else Samsung has done so far. There’s no telling if the Note 10 can support even faster charging than that, but there is some evidence to suggest that Samsung could provide even faster charging on the Galaxy Note 10.

Announced earlier this week, Samsung’s new chips support USB-C fast-charging speeds of up to 100W. That doesn’t mean that the Galaxy Note 10 will get 100W charging speeds, just that Samsung is preparing to deal with faster battery charging needs across the board, and these 100W USB-C chargers will be able to adapt to whatever you’re using, whether it’s the brand new Galaxy Note 10, or a laptop.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 10 phones in early August, and they should be available in stores a few weeks later.

