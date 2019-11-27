Galaxy Note10 & Note10+ Black Friday Deals 2019: Best Samsung Galaxy Note Smartphone Deals Reviewed by Retail Egg

Experts at Retail Egg list the top Samsung Galaxy Note10 & Note10+ Black Friday 2019 deals, featuring instant savings on Galaxy smartphones at Amazon, Boost, Sprint, Straight Talk & Verizon

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Galaxy Note10 Black Friday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best Samsung Galaxy cell phone deals at Amazon, Boost, Sprint and more by clicking the links below.

Best Galaxy Note10 deals:

● Save up to 56% on Samsung Galaxy Note10 & Galaxy Note10+ smartphones - pay nothing today and get the Galaxy Note10 for as little as $20/month at Sprint

● Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy cell phones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals

● Save up to 86% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on top-rated Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Note10 & Galaxy Fold

● Save up to $220 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile - check live prices on top-rated Galaxy S10, Note 10, S9 & Note 9 models and refurbished models

More Samsung Galaxy deals:

● Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones - featuring discounts on the latest Galaxy S10, Note10 & S10+ smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage

● Save up to 70% on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Book2 & more Galaxy Tab devices - find the latest Galaxy Tab tablets and 2-in-1 devices on sale at Sprint.com

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time.

The Samsung Galaxy series continues to keep up with the evolution of mobile phones in terms of their displays and cameras. The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a Dynamic AMOLED display and a 16MP rear camera while the S9's display type is Super AMOLED and its rear camera is only 12MP. The Note 10 has a 10MP front camera and is available in two sizes: 6.3 and 6.8 inches. On the other hand, Note 9 only has an 8MP front camera and comes in just one size – 6.4 inches.

What do Black Friday sales entail? Black Friday deals usually offer holiday shoppers significant savings with discounts ranging from 20% to 50% on many best-selling items.

Better deals and greater convenience push more shoppers into completing their Black Friday purchases on the web rather than in-store. A report from CNBC noted that e-commerce revenue during Black Friday went up by 23.6% in 2018 compared to the previous year.

