Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Check out our latest analysis for Galaxy Resources

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Galaxy Resources

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

Galaxy Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:GXY Recent Insider Trading April 8th 2020 More

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders at Galaxy Resources Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Galaxy Resources insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Non-Executive Director John Stephen Turner purchased AU$29k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Galaxy Resources insiders own about AU$12m worth of shares (which is 3.4% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Galaxy Resources Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Galaxy Resources and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Galaxy Resources. For example - Galaxy Resources has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course Galaxy Resources may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.