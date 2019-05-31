Galaxy S11 rumored to deliver Samsung’s next big camera innovations

When the Galaxy Note 10 launches about two months from now, it’ll deliver a novel design, maybe the kind of radical update that removes all physical buttons and the headphone jack. Yup, the audio port seems to be history, at least on the Note line. The phone is also expected to sport an S Pen stylus with improved functionality, as well as faster battery charging technology. But what the Galaxy Note 10 won’t deliver, in spite of getting a brand new camera system, is a better camera experience than the Galaxy S10 phones. That’s because a rumor says Samsung’s next major camera evolution is planned for next year’s Galaxy S11 instead.

That’s not to say the Galaxy Note 10 camera will be disappointing. It’ll definitely be an upgrade over last year’s Note 9, which is already quite impressive. Samsung’s triple-lens-or-better module is coming to the upcoming Note 10 series, according to a leak from earlier this week. It’s going to have a different placement on the back of the phone compared with the previous Note, but it’ll probably get most or even all of the Galaxy S10’s camera features.

The news comes from Samsung insider Ice Universe, who said on Twitter that the Galaxy Note 10 will be Samsung’s last “last 1/2.55-inch 1.4um CMOS flagship phone,” which Samsung has been using for four years. The leaker also said the Galaxy S11 will get a new “large-size large-pixel CMOS.”

Galaxy Note10 is Samsung's last 1/2.55-inch 1.4um CMOS flagship phone. Samsung has been using it for 4 years. Starting next year, Samsung S11 will adopt a new large-size large-pixel CMOS. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 29, 2019





According to the same leaker, the Galaxy Note 10 won’t pack optical zoom capabilities similar to what you might find from the competition — namely the Huawei P30 Pro. Samsung has tested 10x optical zoom on phones, but the components apparently require too much space inside the phone.

Samsung has considered the 10x optical zoom phone project not long ago, which is stronger than the P30Pro's 5x, but it was eventually cancelled because it is too thick and doesn't look like a phone. If you give up the thin body because of this, this is what Samsung does not want — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 29, 2019





Samsung has created its own 5x optical zoom camera that will compete against the Huawei P30 Pro, but it’ll launch it on new Galaxy A series mid-range phones at first, not the Note 10.

Although Samsung has developed and mass produced 5x optical zoom camera, but Samsung will not use it for flagship phones, maybe the future A series will adopt, maybe. The greater possibility is for external sales to Chinese brands. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 29, 2019





Samsung will unveil the Note 10 phones in August, so there’s plenty of time left to learn everything about their rear and front-facing cameras.

