Galaxy S21 or iPhone 12? How Samsung and Apple smartphones stack up

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
The new Galaxy S21 smartphones: S21 Ultra, which starts at $1,199.99; the S21+ ($999.99), and the S21 ($799.99).
The new Galaxy S21 smartphones: S21 Ultra, which starts at $1,199.99; the S21+ ($999.99), and the S21 ($799.99).

It's not just the CES trade show that has tech fans buzzing this week. Samsung finally revealed its latest Galaxy smartphones.

On Thursday, the electronics giant announced the Galaxy S21, along with the Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra. Pricing starts at $799.99, and all models arrive Jan. 29.

Samsung's Galaxy has positioned itself as one of the most popular Android phones available on the market, rising to become a notable rival to Apple's iPhones.

So how does the latest Galaxy compare to iPhone 12, the newest Apple smartphone? Here's a quick breakdown.

CES 2020: Masks, air purifiers and other gadgets trying to protect us from COVID-19

A good time for PC users: 2021 innovations include fast pivot to 5G

S21 vs. iPhone 12

Screen: The S21 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen that's HDR10+ certified and boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate. As with earlier models, it also uses eye comfort shield to help reduce eye strain. The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with 2532-by-1170-pixel resolution.

Size: The iPhone 12 is a hair smaller than the S21, but they're very close in size. Both phones weigh just under six ounces, and are 2.8 inches wide. The S21 is slightly longer (5.97 inches versus 5.78 for iPhone 12).

Key features: The big option on the S21 are Galaxy SmartTags, which work similarly to the Tile. You attach them to a key fob or backpack or another item you worry about losing, and you can keep track of it using a smartphone app. It also offers the Telephoto lens, unlike Apple. The iPhone 12 is the first Apple phone to support 5G, while S20 models from Samsung did previously, too. The iPhone 12 sports a redesigned look, with less of a rounded edge and a ceramic shield capable of withstanding drops. The S21's new design uses a Contour Cut Camera housing, protecting it in metal to the phone's edge.

Price: The S21 is priced at $799.99 for 128GB, and iPhone 12 is $799 for 64GB.

Apple iPhones
Apple iPhones

S21+ vs. iPhone 12 Pro

Screen: Unlike the iPhone 12 Pro which boasts the same 6.1-inch display as the standard iPhone 12, the S21+ bumps up to a 6.7-inch screen.

Size: The iPhone 12 has the same dimensions as the standard iPhone 12, but it's just over six ounces. The S21+ weighs seven ounces, and is more than six inches long, lining up more closely in size to the iPhone 12 Pro Max model.

Key features: For the iPhone 12 Pro, you add a Telephoto lens and ProRAW, a tool that offers more control over editing photos. For the S21+, the big selling point here appears to be the big upgrade in screen size.

Price: The S21+ starts at $999.99 for the 128GB model, and iPhone 12 Pro is $999 for 128GB.

S21 Ultra vs. iPhone 12 Pro Max

Screen: The S21 Ultra has a 6.8-inch screen, while the Pro Max measures at 6.7.

Size: Both phones weigh over eight ounces. The S21 Ultra is a bit longer (6.5 inches vs. 6.33) but the Pro Max is a bit wider.

Key features: The Pro Max camera system features some subtle upgrades from the Pro, such as better zoom and a higher aperture. The S21 Ultra has four cameras on the back (not a misprint), featuring two telephoto lenses, and 100x space zoom.

Price: The S21 Ultra starts at $1,199.99 for 128GB, while the Pro Max starts at $1,099 for 128GB.

Didn't you forget battery life?

It's hard to compare Galaxy and iPhone based on the information available as of publishing. Samsung says the S21 has a 4000mAh battery, a 4800mAh for the S21+, and a 5000mAh for the Ultra. So how much battery life does that translate to? It's tough to gauge, and Samsung did not provide specifics, but typically the bigger the battery, the more you'll get out of it.

For Apple, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has slightly better battery life than the Pro and standard models. It boasts up to 20 hours of video playback, 12 hours of streaming video and 80 hours of audio. For the standard and Pro, it can handle up to 17 hours of video playback, 11 hours of streaming and 65 hours of audio playback.

Both the Galaxy and iPhone support wireless charging.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Samsung Galaxy S21 or Apple's iPhone 12? Comparing the two smartphones

Latest Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’ll file impeachment articles against Joe Biden on his first day in office

    'On January 21, 2021, I'll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power,' Ms Greene had tweeted

  • Lawyer, others arrested by Hong Kong national security unit

    Hong Kong police on Thursday said they arrested 11 people on suspicion of assisting offenders who are believed to be the 12 Hong Kong activists detained at sea by mainland Chinese authorities while attempting to flee the city last year. District councilor and lawyer Daniel Wong Kwok-tung posted on his Facebook page early Thursday that national security officers had arrived at his home. Wong, a member of the Democratic Party, is known for providing legal assistance to hundreds of activists arrested during antigovernment protests in 2019.

  • Asian American Police Officer From Texas Will Likely Face Charges for Rioting in the Capitol

    What happened: The officer attended the riots in Washington D.C. and is accused of "penetrating" the Capitol, Click2Houston reports. During a press conference on Wednesday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo discussed the officer in question. According to the New York Post, the officer — who was not named publicly by Acevedo — was placed on administrative leave.

  • Lindsey Graham urges Biden to get Democrats to end impeachment

    ‘Make no mistake, there will be an impeachment trial in United States Senate’ incoming Majority Leader Schumer said

  • Secret Service reportedly had to use Obama's bathroom after being barred from Ivanka Trump's

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have spent the past few years living in a six bedroom, 6.5 bathroom rented home in Washington, D.C.'s exclusive Kalorama neighborhood. The family could count high-profile officials and even one former president among their neighbors — as well as their own Secret Service detail, who had to rent a nearby apartment to use the bathroom because they weren't allowed inside the Kushner-Trump home, neighbors and law enforcement sources tell The Washington Post.It's not unusual for Secret Service agents to stay out of the typically expansive homes they're guarding, instead using a garage or auxiliary building as their home base, the Post notes. But Kushner and Trump took that to an extreme, forcing the Secret Service to install a porta-potty outside their home just so they had somewhere to relieve themselves, sources said. The unsightly outdoor bathroom was taken down after neighbors complained.That's when the Kushner-Trump detail started using a bathroom in the Obama family's nearby garage. But they were kicked out when "a Secret Service supervisor from the Trump-Kushner detail left an unpleasant mess in the Obama bathroom," the Post notes. Agents then headed to to Vice President Mike Pence's home a mile away to use the toilet or, when time was short, counted on nearby restaurants and even knocked on neighbors' doors. One of those neighbors eventually ended up renting a $3,000/month basement studio to the agents, making $144,000 in taxpayer money by the time the lease expires this September.A White House spokesperson denied Trump and Kushner barred Secret Service from their home, saying it was the force's choice not to come inside — something one law enforcement officer disputed. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Chicago Mayor Calls to Reopen Restaurants to Mitigate Risk of Underground Parties

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called to reopen the city’s restaurants and bars on Thursday, saying the measure would help curb the spread of underground parties that pose a relatively greater risk of spreading the coronavirus. Illinois’s mitigation plan forced the closure of indoor dining in Chicago in October. While nearly ever major city in the U.S. has severely limited or outright banned indoor dining to control the spread of the coronavirus, Lightfoot called to reinstitute indoor dining with precautions. “People are engaging in risky behavior that is not only putting themselves at risk, but putting their families, their co-workers, and other ones at risk. Let’s bring it out of the shadows,” Lightfoot told reporters on Thursday, in comments reported by CBS Chicago. The mayor was referring to underground parties held by residents. “Let’s allow them to have some recreation in restaurants, in bars, where we can actually work with responsible owners and managers to regulate and protect people from COVID-19,” Lightfoot added. The mayor has attempted to avoid blaming indoor dining for spreading coronavirus, saying in October that a rise in cases in Chicago was not linked to restaurants. “That’s not what we’re seeing in the data at all,” Lightfoot told reporters at the time. Chicago is currently in Illinois’s “tier 3” of coronavirus restrictions, which bars indoor dining and puts capacity limits on other businesses. Restaurants across the northern U.S. are struggling to maintain outdoor dining in the middle of winter. Dozens of restaurants in Chicago have permanently closed, according to Timeout. Chicago has recorded over 424,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, and close to 9,000 residents have died after contracting the illness. The city has also struggled with mass riots, protests, and looting in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed by Minneapolis police in late May. Looters overran Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, a noted shopping district, in August.

  • Capitol riot: Confederate flag photo leads to man's arrest

    A Delaware man photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag during a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Thursday after authorities used the image to help identify him, federal prosecutors said. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said that Kevin Seefried, who was seen carrying the flag, was arrested in Delaware along with his son, Hunter Seefried.

  • U.S. stands by Taiwan, envoy says after cancelled trip

    The United States stands by Taiwan and always will, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said following a call with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who told her the island would continue to seek access to U.N. meetings. Craft had planned to visit Taipei this week, in the teeth of strong objections from China which views the island as its own territory.

  • Trump news - live: Pence meets FBI and Secret Service without president and promises ‘safe’ inauguration

    Follow the latest updates

  • Jacob Blake Himself Blows Up ‘Unarmed’ Media Narrative

    In his first television interview since being shot in the back by police, Jacob Blake admitted that he not only had a knife in his possession at the time of the shooting, but also “dropped” it before picking it up again. “I realized I had dropped my knife, had a little pocket knife. So I picked it up after I got off of him because they tased me and I fell on top of him,” Blake told Michael Strahan in an interview that aired Thursday on ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA). “I shouldn’t have picked it up, only considering what was going on,” he continued. “At that time, I wasn’t thinking clearly.” Earlier this month, Kenosha County district attorney Michael Graveley said that he would not file charges against Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Blake seven times, given that the officer was acting in self-defense against an armed assailant. Blake also had a past arrest for resisting police with a knife. Blake’s admission contradicts past statements from his family and attorneys, who denied that he had a knife in his possession when police shot him on August 23, in an incident that stemmed from a 911 call made by the mother of Blake’s children, who told police that Blake was trying to drive away in her rental car with two of his sons. “My son didn’t have a weapon,” Blake’s father told the Chicago Sun-Times for an August 25 story. Patrick Salvi Jr., an attorney for the Blake family, told CNN on August 26 that Blake did not have a knife in the car. “Witnesses confirm that he was not in possession of a knife and didn’t threaten officers in any way,” Blake’s attorney, Ben Crump, said in a statement released on August 27. At the time, Blake had a warrant out for his arrest on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct, and third-degree sexual assault, which the operator relayed to the responding officers. With the outstanding felony charges, police were required by law to take Blake into custody. In the interview with GMA, Blake also claimed that “I hadn’t done anything so I didn’t feel like they were there for me,” though investigators later found that, prior to the arrest, Blake had looked up his own warrant on a police website and had sent a text mentioning the warrant. ABC made no mention of either fact in the interview. The shooting went viral on social media after being recorded on video, showing officers screaming at Blake to “drop the knife.” In the subsequent days — which included deadly violence, rioting, and looting — the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation revealed that Blake admitted to having “a knife in his possession.” But much of the mainstream press ran with the initial claim that he was “unarmed.” “Wisconsin’s governor on Monday called in the National Guard to help quell unrest after police shot an unarmed Black man in the latest incident this summer to stir cries of injustice and divide a nation over the urgency of bringing fundamental change to law enforcement,” read the lede of five-person Washington Post byline on August 24. Earlier this month, the Post drew pushback after it maintained the “unarmed” description of Blake in reporting the decision by authorities to not pursue police charges. Though the paper did correct the narrative, one story published January 5 still refers to Blake as “unarmed.” The Post did not return a request for comment on the discrepancy. In the days after the shooting, CNN ran multiple articles describing Blake as “unarmed” which have yet to be corrected. “Video shows police shoot unarmed Black man” is a current link to an August 24 segment hosted by CNN anchor Jake Tapper. An August 28 USA Today “fact check” titled “Jacob Blake did not ‘brandish’ knife, get gun before Kenosha police shooting” argued that “Blake was not ‘brandishing’ anything in the video taken by bystanders,” even as it noted that the clip “shows something in Blake’s hand, but the resolution is low, so it could be a knife.” But rather than issue a correction or a retraction on January 5, PolitiFact merely updated the post with an editor’s note stating that prosecutors had revealed “Blake was armed with a ‘razor blade-type knife’ when he was shot by police.” The explanation? “That does not affect the rating for this item because ratings are based on what is known at the time.” In other words, it used to be true.

  • Australia to kill pigeon that made extraordinary journey from Oregon

    A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000-kilometer (8,000-mile) Pacific Ocean crossing from the United States to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it.

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Lawmakers want to honor Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman with Congressional Gold Medal

    U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman’s bravery during the insurrection may be honored with the Congressional Gold Medal. A bipartisan group of congressional members introduced a resolution on Thursday, nearly a week after the U.S. Capitol was breached, to recognize Goodman. As previously reported by theGrio, Goodman led an angry mob away from the Senate chambers.

  • Transatlantic alliance due for a reset. But what about China?

    Europe’s bid for “strategic autonomy” and wariness of Washington are complicating President-elect Biden’s plan for a transatlantic China policy.

  • Malaysia's opposition leader to seek king's assent to end state of emergency

    Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday he would submit an appeal to the king to end a state of emergency imposed to fight the coronavirus, which he described as a move by the prime minister to cling to power. Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Tuesday declared a national state of emergency to curb the spread of the virus and suspended parliament, which the opposition said was Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's ploy to retain control amid a power struggle.

  • Russia prison agency warns Navalny he faces immediate arrest

    Russia's prison service said Thursday that top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny faces immediate arrest once he returns from Germany. Navalny, who has been convalescing in Germany from an August poisoning with a nerve agent that he has blamed on the Kremlin, said he will fly back home Sunday.

  • A member of Congress says she chose to risk running into Capitol rioters over sheltering with maskless colleagues during the insurrection

    Rep. Stacey Plaskett, who serves as a House delegate for the Virgin Islands, says she opted to return to her office over staying with colleagues.

  • U.S. commission says China possibly committed 'genocide' against Xinjiang Muslims

    China has possibly committed "genocide" in its treatment of Uighurs and other minority Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang, a bipartisan commission of the U.S. Congress said in a report on Thursday. The Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) said new evidence had emerged in the past year that "crimes against humanity - and possibly genocide - are occurring" in Xinjiang.

  • Waitress credited with helping boy after noticing bruises

    A Florida waitress who noticed bruises on an 11-year-old boy flashed him a handwritten note asking him if he needed help, and when he nodded yes, she called the police, authorities said. Orlando police credited Flaviane Carvalho, a waitress at Mrs. Potato Restaurant, with coming to the boy's aid on New Year's Eve when the child’s parents weren’t looking. Police took the boy to a hospital where doctors found bruises on his face, earlobes and arms.

  • ‘I’m not a traitor’: Ex-Navy Seal interviewed by FBI after posting video about Capitol riot

    'I'm hoping the message was strong enough. Unfortunately, maybe it wasn't. I hate to see this escalate more’