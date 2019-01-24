Galaxy Surfactants Limited (NSE:GALAXYSURF) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we’ll look at Galaxy Surfactants Limited (NSE:GALAXYSURF) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Galaxy Surfactants:

0.29 = ₹2.4b ÷ (₹16b – ₹6.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Galaxy Surfactants has an ROCE of 29%.

Is Galaxy Surfactants’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Galaxy Surfactants’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 17% average in the Chemicals industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Galaxy Surfactants’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.





It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Galaxy Surfactants’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Galaxy Surfactants has total liabilities of ₹6.6b and total assets of ₹16b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 41% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Galaxy Surfactants’s ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Galaxy Surfactants’s ROCE

Despite this, it reports a high ROCE, and may be worth investigating further.