Galaxy Surfactants (NSE:GALAXYSURF) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Galaxy Surfactants Limited (NSE:GALAXYSURF) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Galaxy Surfactants's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Galaxy Surfactants had ₹2.98b of debt in March 2019, down from ₹3.48b, one year before. However, it also had ₹250.3m in cash, and so its net debt is ₹2.73b.

A Look At Galaxy Surfactants's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Galaxy Surfactants had liabilities of ₹5.59b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹1.32b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹250.3m as well as receivables valued at ₹4.46b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹2.20b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Galaxy Surfactants has a market capitalization of ₹55.8b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Galaxy Surfactants's net debt is only 0.76 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 17.9 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. And we also note warmly that Galaxy Surfactants grew its EBIT by 19% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Galaxy Surfactants's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Galaxy Surfactants recorded free cash flow of 35% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.