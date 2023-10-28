Gale-force winds batter Ukraine, 2 dead, at least 7 injured

Editor's note: This story is being updated as new developments emerge.

Strong winds hit Ukraine on Oct. 28, knocking down trees and causing two deaths in Kyiv, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.

Both victims are men, aged 35 and 65, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko . At least seven people were also injured due to the weather conditions, Klitschko said.

The winds, gusting up to 90 kilometers per hour, felled trees and blew debris around the city. In Kyiv alone, more than 250 trees have been knocked over.

The weather also disrupted power across a wide swathe of Ukraine, affecting more than 1,000 communities in 14 oblasts, Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast, located in western Ukraine, was particularly impacted by the storm, with at least 400 settlements affected.

The Energy Ministry said that 306,000 people in total are without electricity, the majority of whom are in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Trains faced significant delays, Ukrzaliznytsia, the Ukrainian state-owned railway monopoly, told Ukrainska Pravda. Routes going west-east were especially impacted, with delays reaching four or more hours.

Emergency services were underway across the country, removing downed trees and repairing damage.

Residents are advised to remain inside, far from windows and other potentially hazardous objects, and move their vehicles away from trees.

