Gale Pacific's (ASX:GAP) investors will be pleased with their decent 79% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) share price is up 62% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 25% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 7.0% higher than it was three years ago.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Gale Pacific was able to grow EPS by 234% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 62% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Gale Pacific as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.49.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Gale Pacific the TSR over the last 1 year was 79%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Gale Pacific shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 79% over one year. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 5% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Gale Pacific .

