Is Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Galectin Therapeutics is one of 839 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GALT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GALT's full-year earnings has moved 12.50% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GALT has gained about 45.48% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 3.01% on average. This means that Galectin Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GALT belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 177 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.76% so far this year, so GALT is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to GALT as it looks to continue its solid performance.



