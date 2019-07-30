Do Galenica AG’s (VTX:GALE) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut?

Today we are going to look at Galenica AG (VTX:GALE) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Galenica:

0.075 = CHF106m ÷ (CHF1.9b - CHF443m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Galenica has an ROCE of 7.5%.

Does Galenica Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Galenica's ROCE is around the 8.2% average reported by the Healthcare industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Galenica's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Galenica's past growth compares to other companies.

SWX:GALE Past Revenue and Net Income, July 30th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Galenica.

Do Galenica's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Galenica has total liabilities of CHF443m and total assets of CHF1.9b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 24% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

Our Take On Galenica's ROCE

That said, Galenica's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around.