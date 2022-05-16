Galeon’s New 83-Foot Flagship Has a Lavish Interior That Will Make Your Condo Jealous

Galeon Yachts just let fly a new flagship.

The 83-footer, known as the Galeon 800 Fly, pairs a sporty silhouette and impressive performance with a high level of comfort and luxury typically reserved for superyachts.

Penned by Tony Castro, the yacht features structural elements crafted from carbon fiber which reduces the overall weight and allows for larger decks and more amenities. The spacious upper deck, for example, not only comes equipped with a sizable helm station but a sunbathing area, four tables, two sofas, a fully equipped bar and a Jacuzzi.

The main deck reportedly evokes “the best apartments,” according to the Polish yard. There’s a galley with an island for entertaining, a dining room with a table for eight and a living room with a pull-out TV and bar. The lower deck, meanwhile, sports four ensuite cabins, including a generous owner’s suite with a walk-in wardrobe and a VIP cabin with a glazed rooftop for stargazing. Elsewhere, there are discreet crew quarters with a separate bathroom and kitchenette.

To the stern lies another lounge with a hand-laid teak deck, tailor-made furnishings and a handsome wooden table. This flows onto a huge hydraulic platform that gives seafarers direct access to the ocean and can also store equipment. Of course, the entire layout can be customized depending on the new owner’s tastes and proclivities.

As for performance, the yacht is available with either twin 1,650 hp engines or beefier 1,920 hp motors. Galeon hasn’t specified a top speed or range, but that many horses should put the vessel in good stead. Of course, the fourth-generation design, which has been refined over time, comes fitted with advanced navigation electronics and the latest tech.

The Flybridge range, or Fly for short, currently comprises nine other models ranging from 30 feet all the way up to 60 feet. The new addition is by far the largest yacht in the lineup by a good 20 feet. In this case, bigger really is better.

