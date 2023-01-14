Gales found guilty in Clark County murder trial

Jan. 13—CLARK COUNTY — A woman has been convicted of murder in Clark County.

A jury found Alexandra Gales guilty Thursday evening in the death of Jeffersonville grandmother Yolanda Moore after a three-day trial.

Moore died after being stabbed at the coin laundry on 10th Street in Jeffersonville on Aug. 27, 2021.

Moore's loved ones were steadfast in their support and attended every day of the trial. They told the News and Tribune there wasn't anywhere else they'd be.

Gales now faces between 45 and 65 years behind bars, along with a $10,000 fine.

Clark Circuit Court No. 1 was packed on Thursday afternoon when Gales took the stand in her own defense.

She said she'd been living on the street doing "energy work" and went to the coin laundry to dry her blanket on a rainy day and an altercation ensued. She said she stabbed Moore in self-defense.

"I didn't go into the laundry mat that day to kill that woman, I just went in to use the bathroom," she said, adding, "I just reacted."

Gales spoke at times during cross-examination without being prompted or being asked a question from Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.

According to court documents, the incident was filmed on video surveillance at the property and witnesses saw it occur. An altercation between Moore and Gales started after they got into a disagreement about how long Gales was in the bathroom at the facility.

Video from the scene was shown during the trial.

Newly appointed Clark Circuit Court No. 1 Judge Nicholas Karaffa presided over the case.

There are four other murder trials scheduled to be heard in Clark Circuit Court No. 1 in the next six months.

Defendants Christian White, Jessey Andrews, Mac Lewis and James Washington are all scheduled to go trial.