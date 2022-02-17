GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison for possessing methamphetamine.

Clyde Charles Jr. pleaded guilty to a class X felony of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin announced Thursday. Charges of methamphetamine conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver were dismissed as a part of the plea agreement. Charles will be required to serve at least 50% of the sentence before being on supervised release.

“Every day in the criminal justice system we encounter two types of defendants: those people who need our help to overcome poverty, mental illness or addiction and those people from whom the community needs protection," Karlin said in a release. "This defendant is the latter type of individual. We know that we have made the community safer when we send a defendant like Charles to prison for a lengthy sentence."

Charles was was arrested in Sept. 24, 2021, carrying 119 grams of methamphetamine, when police searched the home of Daniel Villarreal on McClure Street in Galesburg. Over 11 pounds of methamphetamine were found in the residence. Charles was one of the individuals found leaving the residence at the time of the search.

The conviction was a result of a joint operation between the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Galesburg Police Department, the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Forces, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and other area law enforcement agencies.

At the time of his sentence, the court was informed of the defendant’s prior prison sentences for burglary, home invasion, attempted murder and possession of firearm by a felon.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Galesburg man sentenced to 13 years prison for meth possession