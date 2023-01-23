Galesburg police investigate fraudulent charges on debit cards used at Taco Bell

GALESBURG — The Galesburg Police Department has identified a suspect after two different people purchased food from a Taco Bell drive-thru on Henderson Street and noticed fraudulent charges on their debit cards.

According to a Galesburg police report, a man told the police that he had used his debit card to purchase food from Taco Bell, 850 N. Henderson, on Jan. 18. During the course of the day, he was advised by his bank there were several fraudulent charges on his debit card, including charges that were blocked but meant to be sent to a Cash App account.

Three charges did go through — one to “American Girl” for $351.22 and two charges were for the “Skims” clothing brand, for $97.66 each. He told the police that if all the charges had gone through, the total would have equaled up to approximately $1,000.

According to another Galesburg police report, a woman reported to the Public Safety Building that she went through the same Taco Bell drive-thru approximately 30 minutes later on Jan. 18 and noticed a fraudulent charge on her debit card to Skims for $235.38 on Jan. 19.

The man said he believed his card was charged due to using it at Taco Bell as he only uses his card for gas. The woman said she had not purchased anything from Skims. Both people told the police that the Taco Bell employee running their card at the register took an “unusual” amount of time.

The police report states that an officer spoke with the Taco Bell manager via an employee’s phone. The manager said they were aware of the issue and provided a name of an employee that was working the drive-thru at the time. The manager said there were security cameras overlooking the drive-thru register and he would make copies of it for the police.

Charges of theft and unlawful use of a credit card are pending against the employee upon further review of the Taco Bell’s security footage.

