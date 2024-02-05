Galesburg receives $500,000 in grants for new park

The Illinois Department of Natural resources and Gov. JB Pritzker announced recently that a number of communities in Illinois will be receiving grant money totaling $54.9 million, including funds for Galesburg and Abingdon.

The Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grants are awarded $500,000 to the City of Galesburg and $600,000 to Abingdon.

In Galesburg, the money will be earmarked for the development of a new park on the southwest side. The park, which will located on West Second Street, is where the former Cooke Elementary School stood.

According to the City of Galesburg, there has been a lot of public support in developing a park at this location. The city acquired the property in December 2022 with the intent to create a park.

The city said that the estimated project cost is $1 million and the OSLAD grant will cover $500,000, or approximately half the projected amount.

The proposed park development includes the creation of a trailhead, playground, picnic shelter, pathway for accessibility, parking area, restroom, trees and other native plants.

“This project will benefit the community through the addition of a park with a playground on the southwest side of the city, providing another outdoor recreational amenity for our citizens to enjoy,” recently retired Director of Parks & Recreation Elizabeth Varner said. “We are extremely excited and grateful to have been awarded the OSLAD Grant, which makes the project possible for our community.”

This is the third straight year Galesburg has received an OSLAD grant. Grants went for improvements at H.T. Custer and Lancaster parks in 2022 and 2023.

Both of those projects are underway, according to the city. The parking area, walking path and new playground were completed at H.T. Custer last fall. The new shelter and restroom are scheduled to be completed in the spring.

The Lancaster Park improvements are still in the design phase. Construction on a shelter, parking area, accessible path, new playground and half basketball court are expected to begin in the spring.

More information can be found on the city's website.

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Galesburg to turn Cooke Elementary grounds into park