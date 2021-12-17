Galesburg police check backpacks as high school students enter school; many stay home

Schools locally and nationally are increasing security in response to TikTok posts calling for shooting and bomb threats Friday at schools.

GALESBURG — Several police officers went through backpacks of students attending Galesburg High School Friday morning in response to TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools around the country.

Students were routed to the front doors of GHS where officers waited to check students in. Other entrances were blocked off.

The recent deadly school shooting in Michigan has been followed by numerous copycat threats to schools elsewhere. The Associated Press reported school officials in states including Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Montana, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania said Thursday there would be an increased police presence because of the threats.

At 8:54 p.m. Thursday, Galesburg District 205 sent a message to parents: "The district has been working closely with GPD to investigate the threats that have been widely shared via social media. At this time, these threats appear to be part of a larger string of threats aimed at schools throughout the state.

"While we believe these threats are not directed at Galesburg CUSD 205 schools, we will take measures to ensure student and staff safety."

The message said school entrances will be monitored by Galesburg Police and "searches will be conducted as needed."

"If you wish to keep your child at home, this absence will be excused as long as you call your student in to report the absence."

With the high school parking lot about one-third full and classes sparsely populated, it's apparent many parents decided to keep students home due to the threat. The usually bustling lot was quiet at 7:30 a.m.

A TikTok threat about school violence is making the rounds, but Watertown police have said there have been no threats in town or in South Dakota.

Elsewhere in Galesburg, Costa Catholic Academy sent a message from the Diocese of Peoria to parents about the potential threats.

"The Office of Catholic Schools has been notified of a viral TikTok post threatening nationwide school violence. The post, which is not directed at any specific school, includes language stating, “school shootings and bomb threats for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

"This post has been shared with the Illinois State Police Department’s Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center (STIC). They communicated, “several states have reported this threat (that) has been circulating through their school districts. At this time, the STIC currently has no information concerning any threats or attacks planned at Illinois schools.”

The Diocese said it will implement increased security measures at its schools Friday with soft lockdown protocols. Students may move freely throughout the building, but no activity is allowed outside the buildings, such as recess or PE.

In a statement on Twitter, TikTok said it was working with law enforcement to investigate.

“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness,” the statement said, “which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”

At least a few districts announced plans to close school buildings Friday, including Gilroy High School in northern California. Gilroy police said they had found threats on social media not to be credible, but school officials said final exams scheduled for Friday, the last day before winter break, would be postponed to January out of an abundance of caution.

“Making the decision to cancel classes tomorrow has not been an easy one,” Principal Greg Kapaku said in a message to parents.

The posts follow a disturbing trend that has had students acting out in response to social media challenges. In September, students across the U.S. posted videos of themselves vandalizing school bathrooms and stealing soap dispensers as part of the “devious licks” challenge.

Associated Press contributed to this story.

