Galibois: Teen indicted on 'racially motivated' attempted murder, assault charges

A 14-year-old boy tried to drown a Black juvenile at a pond in Chatham in July, according to a statement from Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois on Thursday. He said the incident was "racially motivated."

The teen, who is white, was indicted by a Barnstable County grand jury on attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon charges, the statement said.

On July 19 at Goose Pond in Chatham, the indicted 14-year-old met with a Black juvenile male and another white juvenile male, according to the statement from Galibois. The white male who was indicted is accused of picking up a stone and threatening the Black boy with the stone, according to the statement. The indicted white boy spoke to the Black boy using a racial slur, according to the statement.

The three boys then went into the water but before that, the Black juvenile put on a life jacket and told the two white boys that he could not swim, according to the statement.

When the three of them were in the water, the indicted white boy pulled on the life jacket the Black boy was wearing and submerged him four or five times, causing breathing distress, according to Galibois. The third young juvenile laughed and called the Black juvenile "George Floyd," and the incident continued when the indicted boy went underwater and attempted to pull the Black boy underwater by his feet, according to Galibois.

The incident ended when the Black juvenile called for help and a bystander went into the water and helped him to shore.

After a dangerousness hearing in the Barnstable Juvenile Court on Thursday, the juvenile defendant was determined to be dangerous and was ordered held without bail. The defendant is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Sept. 13.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod teen indicted on 'racially motivated' attempted murder charge