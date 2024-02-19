Galion Big Four Depot rounding up funding for $2.2M expansion and renovation

The Big Four Depot in Crawford County, long recognized as a beacon of civic pride, is set for a significant $2.2 million transformation of its 10,455 square-foot building that will position it as a driver of economic expansion and development.

The project received commitments exceeding $1.4 million from local and state source, according to a news release from Crawford Partnership. In addition, JobsOhio has committed $800,000 toward the project through one of its incentive programs.

The work should be completed and the facility open to the public this year. The project is estimated to generate an additional downtown investment approaching $4 million over the next three years as well as about $1 million in new payroll.

“The Big Four Depot in Galion speaks to the rich role Ohio has played in American history,” said Gov. Mike DeWine in a release. “Refurbishing this space listed on the National Register of Historic Places will attract new businesses to Crawford County and ensure this extraordinary structure can be celebrated for generations.”

Why JobsOhio invested in the Galion depot

JobsOhio’s Vibrant Communities Program assists distressed, small and mid-size cities. JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef said the Galion project, when completed, will attract new jobs and create a more vibrant downtown.

“The historic Big Four Depot that once served as the division headquarters for the Cleveland, Chicago, Cincinnati and St. Louis Railway will soon serve as an economic hub to spur growth both in Uptown and in the growing Depot District,” Nauseef said in a release.

How will the renovations help Galion?

Galion depot, which already was identified on the National Register of Historic Places, will undergo an extensive revitalization to ultimately become a hub of innovation and growth for the Galion community.

According to Galion officials, the Big Four Depot, positioned in the central business district, not only anchors the Uptown, but also serves as a bridge to the burgeoning Depot District.

“This renovation is a key step toward economic growth and enhancing our Uptown, promising to be a catalyst for small business development in Galion and beyond,” Galion Mayor Tom O’Leary said. “It's a significant move towards a brighter future for our community."

Galion officials estimate additional downtown investment approaching $4 million over the next three years as well as approximately $1 million in new payroll through anchor tenant activity, according to the press release.

A depot open sign is hidden behind the front glass doors of the facility, but if things go as planned the Big Four Depot will be open sometime this year.

O’Leary thanked JobsOhio, Galion City Council, state Sen. Bill Reineke and state Rep. Riordan McClain, North Central Area Transit and Crawford Partnership for their efforts on the project.

President and CEO of the Crawford Partnership David Zak in turn thanked the City of Galion's leadership, JobsOhi, and the project's many partners, a pivotal entrepreneurship effort is being launched in Crawford County with the Galion Small Business Loft.

“This marks a new chapter for local business innovation and support,” Zak said. “We're eager to see the entrepreneurial spirit thrive in our newly established incubator and co-working space."

Supporting downtown revitalization has been a key pillar of the Community Development Strategy for Crawford County. A goal to focus on quality of life including beautification of public spaces aligns with the transformational power of the Galion Big Four Depot project, according to Galion officials.

The Galion Depot served as the division headquarters for the Cleveland, Chicago, Cincinnati and St. Louis Railroad until 1969.

How the depot will be renovated?

The first floor of the facility will include new offices for Seneca-Crawford Area Transportation (SCAT) featuring a dispatch area, conference room, offices, breakroom and lobby, as well as a rentable event office space.

The second floor will play host to Galion Small Business Loft as its anchor tenant. The loft will consist of 10 offices for lease by small businesses and startups, co-working space, a resource office for entrepreneurial counseling and a conference room.

To achieve these results, the works on the facility will include earthwork, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, construction, utilities, masonry and exterior improvements.

A Big Four Depot information sign is near the depot in Galion, where there were frequent Whistle Stops for presidential candidates, according to Crawford Partnership.

It also served as a frequent Whistle Stop for presidential candidates, said Crawford Partnership. The city of Galion purchased the building in 2000 and has since undertaken several repair projects on the property.

