Galion Board of Education honors 4students, updated on Civil Air Patrol program

GALION — The Galion City School District Board of Education recently recognized several students who exemplified the "Portrait of a Tiger" trait — "Person of Integrity."

Hudson Chamber (first grade), Caroline Ice (fourth grade), Alexis Griffith (sixth grade) and Zach Moneysmith (ninth grade) were acknowledged for their exemplary dedication to listening to others’ perspectives and showing strong character during challenges.

Also during its Feb. 20 meeting, the school board approved a resolution to make February Love the Bus Month throughout the district. This resolution affirms that Galion City Schools recognizes the vital role that the yellow school bus plays in the life of the district.

The board also discussed the scope of work for repairing Galion Middle School’s roof. Having received bids for the project from five area contractors, the board assessed the varying costs, addenda and amount of work days required.

Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Hartmann also shared information about the Civil Air Patrol. The district is working to create a Cadet program for students in grades six through 12. CAP is a civil service organization committed to the vigilant service of America in times of disaster. Its more than 64,000 members devote their time, energy and expertise toward the well-being of their communities while also promoting aviation and related fields through aerospace/S.T.E.M. education and helping shape future leaders.

“We already have over 170 students interested in joining the program,” Hartmann said. “We are excited about bringing this new opportunity to our Tigers. People can find more info about CAP at gocivilairpatrol.com or cap.gov.”

The board's next regular meeting will occur at 6:30 p.m. March 20 in the Galion Middle School computer lab.

