Galion man arrested after deputies say child porn found in home

Child pornography was found during the search at a Galion home Monday, according to a news release from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

The search warrant for 1965 Ohio 598, Galion, was obtained as part of an investigation into illegal possession of explicit images of juveniles, according to the news release. The home was searched at 12:34 p.m. Monday.

Deputies seized multiple electronic devices. The home's 50-year-old resident — the target of the investigation — was arrested, and possession of child pornography charges are pending, according to the news release.

The case is still being investigated by the detectives from the sheriff’s office.

