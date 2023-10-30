Galion man convicted of several charges for May 23 drive-by shooting

A Crawford County Common Pleas Court jury found a Galion man guilty on multiple charges, including felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm.

Dakota Craft, 28, was convicted last week of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, both second-degree felonies, and one charge of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case, one count of having weapons under disability and two counts of tampering with evidence, all third-degree felonies.

Craft was arrested by Galion Police officers Aug. 8 for his role in a drive-by shooting that took place in the 400 block of Union Street on May 23.

Police received a report at from a resident who said someone had just shot at his house. According to the report, a bullet came in through the resident’s front window and hit a TV. No one was injured in the incident.

Craft’s mother, Connie Stoner, 53, also was arrested and has pleaded not guilty to one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Craft is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Dakota Craft found guilty in Galion drive-by shooting