Galion man faces child pornography charges after deputies search home

A Galion man has been arrested as the result of a child pornography investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

As part of an investigation into illegal possession of explicit images of juveniles, deputies searched a home at 6766 Brandt Road, Galion, on Wednesday, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The home's resident, a 51-year-old man who was the target of the investigation, was arrested, according to the news release. Criminal charges for possession of child pornography are pending against the man, who is being held at the Crawford County Justice Center. Reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of additional charges.

During the search, deputies seized multiple electronic devices from the residence. Sheriff's office detectives are still investigating the case.

Citizens can report suspicious activity by calling the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, 419-562-7906.

