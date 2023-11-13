Galion man sentenced to at least 20 years in prison on child pornography charges

BUCYRUS - A Galion man will spend more than 20 years in prison on child pornography charges after he pleaded guilty to 10 charges during a change of plea hearing last week in Crawford County Common Pleas Court.

Brian D. Eldridge, 44, pleaded guilty to 10 charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and was sentenced to a minimum of two years and a maximum of three years in prison on the first charge and two years in prison for each of the other nine charges. All of the sentences are to run consecutively for a total of 20 to 21 years behind bars.

Eldridge also was ordered to pay court costs and to surrender evidence used in his case to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. Upon his release from prison, Eldridge must register as a Tier II Sexual Offender.

He will receive credit for 79 days he has already served.

Eldridge was arrested on Aug. 20 at his home after deputies searched the residence at 1001 Beck Road near Galion and multiple electronic devices were seized. He was held on a $1 million bond at the Crawford County Justice Center.

He was represented by local attorney Benjamin Kitzler.

