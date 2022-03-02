Galion Police Department Lieutenant Andrew Roystan facing OVI charge

LEXINGTON — A lieutenant with the Galion Police Department is on paid leave after being arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

Andrew Roystan is facing a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and has a pretrial hearing scheduled for March 23, according to Mansfield Municipal Court records.

The man was placed on paid leave from his duties in Galion two weeks ago, according to Marc Rodriguez, the city's police chief.

"That's for an alleged OVI incident," Rodriguez confirmed.

Hazards flashing in opposing lane

Roystan was found driving through downtown Lexington at 12:32 a.m. Feb. 19, a Saturday morning, according to an Ohio Highway Patrol summons.

An Ohio Highway Patrol video of the incident obtained by the News Journal through a records request appears to depict Roystan driving west on East Main Street with his hazard lights flashing as his vehicle swerved across the center lane.

Roystan is then seen in the video driving through a left-turn lane and went across Plymouth Street, which is Ohio 546, at which time the trooper following him turned on the cruiser's lights and siren.

Roystan proceeded west into the turn lane of opposing traffic before crossing back into his own lane and then entering the parking area of the 7-Eleven convenience store next to the Lexington Police Department, according to the OHP video.

'That's your debit card'

The vehicle's hazards remained flashing as the trooper approached and asked Roystan where he was coming from, to which there was no clear answer.

"I need your license, OK?" the trooper asked.

"Yup," Roystan said, "here's my license."

"That's your debit card," the trooper responded.

The trooper then told Roystan to "stop reaching around" and to keep his hands on the steering wheel.

"You were driving on the opposite side of the road," the trooper eventually said.

"I am not," Roystan said. "Correct."

"Where are you coming from tonight?" the trooper asked.

"Yup," Roystan said. "What?"

The trooper then asked for the man's social.

"What?" Roystan said. "I don't understand, sir."

Andrew Roystan, a lieutenant with the Galion Police Department, is asked to place his hands on the hood of an Ohio Highway Patrol cruiser.

"You don't understand what your social is?"

"Correct," Roystan said.

'How much did you have to drink tonight?'

"How much did you have to drink tonight?" the trooper asked.

"Not much, sir," Roystan answered.

The trooper then spoke on his radio to dispatchers for a few moments, then Roystan asked him why he needed backup. The trooper said he wanted another officer present.

"Yeah, exactly," Roystan said. "That's what I (expletive) thought. Galion police lieutenant, not so much."

The trooper asked who the man was referring to, and he said himself.

"You're a police lieutenant in Galion?" the trooper asked.

"Yeah," Roystan said. "Exactly."

"So you should know basically how this is going to roll here?" the trooper said.

"Correct, I do," Roystan said. "Which it means, you f---ed up. Which it means, you f---ed up, fired. Ya dumb f--k."

'There's my wife, right there'

The trooper asked the man whether he had his gun, to which the man responded "keep the thumbs (expletive) moving."

Roystan then said, "There's my wife, right there."

"She's standing right here?" the trooper asked.

"Yeah," Roystan answered. "There's a Richland County deputy."

"OK," the trooper said. "Where's he at?"

"Right there."

There were no other people present in the cruiser's dashcam video at the time.

The trooper waited a moment, then asked the man if he was aware he had just been driving on the wrong side of the road.

"Correct, I am not," Roystan said. "Because I was not."

The man finally confirmed that he did not have any weapons in the car before shouting, "What, sir?" several times as sirens could be heard approaching in the background.

Another trooper, a deputy sheriff, and two Lexington police officers arrived to help take Roystan into custody.

As he was being arrested, the trooper told Roystan to lean on the hood of the cruiser, all the way to left, in front of the tire.

"Where's that, sir?"

He was then read his rights and handcuffed.

Written report not available

Roystan was originally hired by the Galion Police Department on March 31, 2014, according to Matt Echelberry, the city's communications director.

Roystan resigned Jan. 21, 2017, and was rehired Nov. 14, 2017.

A written incident report from the night of the arrest cannot be released since the case is still pending, according to Sgt. Ryan Purpura with the public affairs unit of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

The Galion police chief is not even allowed to have all of the information from the incident until after the legal aspect of the case is completed. Until then, all he knows is what charges have been made.

Roystan will remain on paid leave until more information is available.

"I'm waiting to get a copy of the incident report," Rodriguez said. "It's an allegation."

